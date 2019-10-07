Rio volleyball cruises past Trailblazers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — On the heels of a tough loss to Indiana University East on Friday night, the University of Rio Grande volleyball reeled off a solid comeback effort a little more than 12 hours later.

The RedStorm cruised to a 3-1 win (25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-13) over Ohio Christian University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio Grande upped its record to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

The Trailblazers fell to 3-13 overall and 1-4 inside the RSC.

OCU actually outhit Rio at the net, finishing with 41 kills and a .184 attack percentage to the RedStorm’s 20 attack errors and .169 attack percentage.

But the Trailblazers were their own worst enemy with 14 service errors on the afternoon.

OCU’s only real bright spot on the day came late in the third set, scoring six of the set’s final eight winners to erase a 22-20 deficit and extend the contest to a fourth stanza.

Junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had a match-high 32 assists and 23 digs to lead Rio Grande in the winning effort, while junior Rachel Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) had 12 kills and sophomore Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) ended up with six solo blocks and three block assists.

Senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) finished with 17 digs of her for the RedStorm, while freshman Kacie Frame (Toledo, OH) and senior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH) added 13 and 11 digs, respectively.

Kiara Rohrer had a match-best 15 kills in a losing cause for Ohio Christian, while Autumn Paugh and Katie Bush finished with 27 and 10 assists, respectively.

Cayla Allen had 15 digs for the Trailblazers and Jessica Curry added 10 of her own in the loss.

Rio Grande returns to action Tuesday night when it travels to Mount Hope, W.Va. for a match at Appalachian Bible College.

First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

