Trailblazers blank Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — On a night when they fired off a season-high 28 shots and controlled the tempo for much of the contest, the University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net.

Unfortunately, the visitors from Ohio Christian University did just enough offensively to escape with a win and remain atop the River States Conference standings.

OCU’s Brooke Lezotte scored late in the first half and early in the second stanza to lift the Trailblazers past the RedStorm, 2-0, Thursday evening at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande dropped to 1-10 overall and 1-2 in conference play with the loss – its sixth shutout setback of the season.

Ohio Christian improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the RSC as a result of the win. The Trailblazers hold a slight lead over both WVU-Tech (2-0 in RSC) and Indiana University East (2-0-1 RSC) in the league standings.

Lezotte scored what proved to be the only goal OCU would need with 4:38 remaining before halftime, taking a long through ball from teammate Maddie Ross and pushing a shot past Rio freshman net-minder Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH).

Nearly the same scenario occurred again just 7:34 into the second stanza when Lezotte gathered in a through ball from Brooke Wilhite and beat Brown for a 2-0 lead.

Rio Grande failed to get on the scoreboard despite a 28-19 edge in shots overall and a 12-11 advantage in shots on frame.

Brown had nine saves in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

Danica Hanschu stopped 12 shots in a shutout effort for the Trailblazers.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday when it faces Cincinnati Christian at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, Ky.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

