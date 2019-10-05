Buckeyes roll past Meigs, 42-7

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Keegan Wilburn made the most out of limited touches Friday in leading the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes to a 42-7 win over Meigs before a homecoming crowd at Holzer Field, Farmers Bank Stadium.

The 5-foot-9, 185 pound speedster, who has committed to play football at Ohio University, touched the ball six times for 168 total yards and two scores. Wilburn carried the ball four times for 134 yards and a pair of scores and added 34 receiving in two catches.

Wilburn scored the first touchdown of the night on the Buckeyes second play from scrimmage when he broke off a 65 yard run. Alec Taylor made it 7-0 Buckeyes at the 8:30 mark of the first period.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 14-0 when Mikey Seel scored on a keeper from three yards out. Once again Taylor added the extra points with 5:14 left in the first period.

Seel made it 21-0 Nelsonville-York when he hit Ethan Gail from 11 yards out. Taylor added the extra point for a 21-0 Buckeye lead with 7:36 left in the half.

The Marauders came back and put together a 12 play, 61 yard drive and scored when Abe Lundy powered over from the seven with 28 second left in the half.

The 28 seconds was plenty of time for Wilburn, who took the last snap of the half out of the wildcat formation and went through the right side. He spun out of a tackle at the 50 and went the distance 70 yards for the score. Taylor added the kick and the Buckeyes went into the locker room up 28-7.

The Buckeyes received the second half kick off and four pass plays later, Seel hit Brandon Phillips with a nine yard scoring toss. Seel hit Gail for the successful PAT attempt and a 36-6 Buckeye advantage.

Nelsonville-York closed out the scoring with 6:30 left in the game when Drew Carter hit Phillips with a pass from 18 yards out to make it 42-6.

Wilburn carried just four times for 134 yards, Kobi Bennington added 28 in five tries and Colton Snyder 21 in seven attempts. See was 12 of 20 in the air for 194 yards, Carter was one for one for 18. Phillips caught seven passes for 100 yards, Gail added 68 in four catches and Wilburn chipped in with two for 34 yards.

Lundy led the Marauder ground attack with 31 yards in eight carries, Coulter Cleland added 12 for 29, and Noah Metzger 24 in six attempts. Cleland was 7 of 16 in the air for 35 yards. Cameron Burnem caught three for 14, Lundy one for 14 and Wyatt Hoover had three catches for four yards.

Nelsonville-York (4-2, 2-0) will host Wellston next Friday night, while Meigs (1-5, 0-3) will play the first of three straight road games at Athens.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

