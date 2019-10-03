Lady Marauders repeat at TVC Champs

JACKSON, Ohio — It’s one thing to win a title, it’s a whole other battle defending it.

The Meigs girls golf team won the Tri-Valley Conference for a second year in a row, claiming a 37-stroke victory on Wednesday at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Maroon and Gold — with the lowest four scores on the course — posted a team total of 182. Vinton County claimed runner-up honors with a 225, five strokes ahead of Athens in third.

MHS junior Caitlin Cotterill — who was the runner-up in last season’s league championship match — claimed medalist honors this year, carding a 42. One shot back, was fellow Meigs junior Kylee Robinson with a 43. Mikayla Radcliffe and Shelby Whaley rounded out the winning total with rounds of 47 and 50 respectively. Olivia Haggy turned in a 64 for the Lady Marauders’ non-counting score.

Finishing tied for fifth overall and leading River Valley, sophomore Erika Justus carded a 53. Next for the Lady Raiders was Sophia Gee with a 59, followed by Aislynn Bostic with a 70.

Liz Lambert led Vinton County, tying Justus with a 53. Athens was paced by Olivia Kaiser and Maddie Whiting with matching rounds of 55. Hallie Shea also fired a 55 to lead Wellston, while Caitlyn Hall led Nelsonville-York with a 57.

