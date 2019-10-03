Lady Falcons pick up 1st win

MASON, W.Va. — Elusive no more.

The Wahama volleyball team notched its first win of the season in come-from-behind fashion Tuesday night during a 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-12 decision over visiting Belpre in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Falcons (1-12, 1-11 TVC Hocking) notched their first home win since Oct. 25 of last year, a 3-0 decision over Hannan. The Red and White also snapped a 15-match losing skid within league play, dating back to an Oct. 1, 2018, victory at Belpre (3-1).

Abby Pauley led the hosts with six service aces and Harley Roush added five aces. Bailee Bumgarner was next with two aces, while Emma Young and Gracie VanMeter added an ace apiece.

Harley Roush led a balanced net attack with 10 kills, followed Emma Gibbs with eight kills and Young with seven kills. Phoebe Roush was next with six kills, while VanMeter added four kills.

Gibbs led the hosts with four blocks, while Young added two blocks in the winning cause.

Mary Roush handed out a team-best 43 assists, while Gibbs and Bumgarner led the defense with 21 and 20 digs respectively.

Wahama was at South Gallia Thursday and returns to action Saturday when it travels Charleston Catholic for a non-conference matchup at 8 a.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.