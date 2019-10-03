Rio men finish 6th at Georgetown Invite

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande posted a sixth place finish following Tuesday’s final round of the Georgetown College Fall Invite at the Cherry Blossom Golf Course.

The RedStorm finished with a team total of 619, which was 52 strokes behind tournament champion Campbellsville University’s score of 567. Thomas More University and Lincoln Memorial University tied for second at 585.

Levi Chapman, a sophomore from Pomeroy, Ohio, was the RedStorm’s top individual and finished in a tie for 22nd place at 10-over par 152.

Thomas More’s Kyle Alexander took the individual title by finishing at 6-under 138 – one shot ahead of Campbellsville’s Justin Warman.

Among the others representing Rio Grande were junior Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH), who finished 25th at 9-over par 153; senior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH), who tied for 33rd place at 14-over par 158; freshman Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who was 35th at 15-over par 159; and sophomore Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who took 40th place at 20-over par 164.

Rio Grande returns to action next Monday in the River States Conference Fall Preview at the Belterra Golf Resort in Florence, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

