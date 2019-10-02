Lady Eagles sweep South Gallia

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Home, sweet home.

The Eastern volleyball team won its third straight home match on Tuesday in Meigs County, with the Lady Eagles taking a 3-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia.

Eastern (10-8, 7-5 TVC Hocking) — which fell on its home court just once in the entire month of September — led initially on Tuesday, but the Lady Rebels (4-13, 2-11) took their first lead at 5-4. EHS scored the next three points, however, and never trailed again on the way to the 25-18 Game 1 win.

South Gallia scored the first four points of the second, but surrendered the next seven markers and couldn’t regain the lead, falling by a 25-15 tally.

A 3-0 Lady Rebel lead in the third was countered by four straight markers from the hosts. SGHS tied it up five times before finally regaining the edge at 19-18, but Eastern claimed the next two points for a 20-19 lead. The guests tied it at 20 and 21, but the Lady Eagles sealed the 25-21 match-clinching win with a 4-0 run.

Jenna Chadwell led Eastern with 18 service points and five aces, with 14 of her markers coming in the second set. Brielle Newland, Olivia Barber and Haley Burton had seven points apiece in the victory, with Newland and Barber each earning two aces, and Burton adding one ace. Sydney Sanders contributed four points and two aces to the winning cause, while Kylie Gheen chipped in with three points.

Amaya Howell led the guests with 10 points. Kiley Stapleton was next with eight points, followed by Ellen Weaver and Alyssa Cremeens with three points apiece, including an ace by Cremeens. Christine Griffith and Isabella Cochran ended with one point each for SGHS.

Barber and Layna Catlett each had six kills to lead the EHS net attack, with Catlett also earning a pair of blocks. Chadwell had four kills in the win, Gheen marked two kills and two blocks, Megan Maxon added two kills and one block, while Newland and Burton claimed 10 assists apiece. Sanders led the Lady Eagle defense with 15 of the team’s 43 digs.

Griffith paced South Gallia at the net with six kills and seven blocks. Stapleton came up with four kills and two blocks for the guests, Jessie Rutt added two kills and one block, Katie Blowing chipped in with one kill, while Olivia Johnson picked up four blocks. Howell had a team-best 11 assists for the Red and Gold.

Eastern also claimed a straight games win over SGHS on Sept. 19 in Mercerville.

The Lady Rebels will be back at home to face Wahama on Thursday. EHS is also back in action on Thursday, as the Lady Eagles head to Trimble.

Eastern sophomore Brielle Newland sends the ball over the net, during the Lady Eagles straight games victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.3-EHS-Newland.jpg Eastern sophomore Brielle Newland sends the ball over the net, during the Lady Eagles straight games victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Kiley Stapleton attempts a spike over Eastern junior Tessa Rockhold (9), during the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.3-SG-Stapleton.jpg South Gallia senior Kiley Stapleton attempts a spike over Eastern junior Tessa Rockhold (9), during the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SGHS sophomore Ellen Weaver (8) receives a serve in front of teammate Emma Shamblin (21), during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.3-wo-SG-Weaver.jpg SGHS sophomore Ellen Weaver (8) receives a serve in front of teammate Emma Shamblin (21), during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern junior Olivia Barber (12) tries a spike over South Gallia senior Olivia Johnson, in front of EHS junior Hannah Faulisi (18), during the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_10.3-wo-EHS-Barber.jpg Eastern junior Olivia Barber (12) tries a spike over South Gallia senior Olivia Johnson, in front of EHS junior Hannah Faulisi (18), during the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

