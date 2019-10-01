OVP Sports Briefs

Point Pleasant golf team scramble

MASON, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant golf program will be hosting a golf scramble on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Riverside Golf Club. The scramble will consist of 4-man teams and has a shotgun start of 9 a.m., with cash prizes being awarded to the top two teams and also the team that finishes next to last. There will also be a closest to the pin contest at the event. The cost to enter a 4-man team is $260 and individuals can enter for $65 apiece. Hole sponsors can also be purchased for $100 each and there is a $20 fee for skins and mulligans per team. For more information of to register, contact PPHS coach John Arnott at 304-674-5956, Brent Sang at 304-593-5028, or Riverside Golf Club at 304-593-5028.

Rio soccer standouts honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande (Ohio) forward Nicolas Cam Orellana and goal keeper Richard Dearle have been named the River States Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, for the week of Sept. 23-29.

League officials made the announcement Monday night.

A sophomore from Santiago, Chile, Cam Orellana earned his third Player of the Week honor this season after tallying a combined seven points in two conference wins for the RedStorm. That included two goals and one assist for a total of five points in a 10-0 win over Midway and a goal in the 3-0 victory over Asbury (Ky.).

Dearle, a senior from Castle Donington, England, also earned his third weekly honor from the RSC after posted two more shutouts on the week. He had two saves in the win over Midway and did not have a save in the victory against Asbury.

Rio Grande (9-0 overall, 3-0 RSC), which is No. 7 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll, will host Ohio Christian on Thursday night.