Rio men 7th in Georgetown Invite

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Levi Chapman carded a 3-over par round of 75 to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s golf team in Monday’s opening round of the Georgetown College Fall Invite at the Cherry Blossom Golf Course.

Chapman, a sophomore from Pomeroy, Ohio, is tied for 18th place among individuals, while the RedStorm finished with a team total of 310 and were at the bottom of the seven-team event following the opening 18 holes.

As a team, Campbellsville University led the way scoring-wise with a total of 279, with Thomas More University (283) in second and Lincoln Memorial University in third (293).

Individually, Campbellsville’s Landon Conner and Thomas More’s Kyle Alexander were tied for the lead at 4-under 68. A trio of golfers – Campbellsville’s Jonathan Brewington and Austin Mahoney and Lincoln Memorial’s Eli Cox – were tied for third at 3-under 69.

Rio Grande is also being represented by senior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH) and junior Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH), both of whom are tied for 25th at 6-over par 78; freshman Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who is among those tied for 33rd place at 7-over 79; and sophomore Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who is tied for 38th place at 9-over 81.

The tournament will conclude on Tuesday.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

