Southern sweeps Lady Falcons

RACINE, Ohio — The streak comes full circle.

The Southern volleyball team — which began its current winning streak on Sept. 12 at Wahama — defeated those same Lady Falcons in straight games on Monday in Meigs County, giving the Purple and Gold their seventh win in a row.

The Lady Tornadoes (11-5, 9-2 TVC Hocking) led initially, but Wahama (0-12, 0-11) claimed its first lead at 2-1. SHS tied it up at two and three before regaining the edge at 4-3, and never trailing again on the way to the 25-17 win.

Southern took the edge at 2-1 in the second game, and after a 2-2 tie, led the rest of the way to the 25-12 triumph.

SHS charged out to an 8-1 lead in the finale, but the Lady Falcons came all the way back to take the advantage at 18-17. The hosts tied it up at 18 and 20, before regaining the edge at 21-20. Wahama took the next two points, but didn’t score again, as Southern capped off the 25-22 win with a 4-0 run.

The Lady Tornado service attack was paced by Cassidy Roderus with 16 points, including four aces. Baylee Wolfe was next with 10 points and three aces, followed by Kayla Evans with eight points. Kassie Barton came up with five points and an ace in the win, Phoenix Cleland added four points, Sydney Adams finished with three points and two aces, while Jordan Hardwick claimed two points.

Hailey Durst led the Lady Falcons with seven points and three aces, followed by Hannah Rose with five points and one ace. Abby Pauley, Bailee Bumgarner and Emma Gibbs finished with four points apiece in the setback, with Pauley and Bumgarner each picking up an ace. Harley Roush rounded out the guests’ service with two points and an ace.

At the net, Hardwick led Southern with nine kills. Evans was next with seven, followed by Wolfe with six. Roderus and Cleland had three kills apiece for the Purple and Gold, while Adams earned a match-high 24 assists.

Leading Wahama at the net, Gibbs and Harley Roush had four kills apiece. Phoebe Roush and Gracie VanMeter earned two kills each, while Emma Young picked up one kill and three blocks in the setback. VanMeter and Mary Roush each had three assists to lead the WHS ball-handling.

Both teams were back at home on Tuesday, with Wahama welcoming Belpre and Southern hosting Trimble. On Thursday, the Lady Falcons will visit South Gallia, while Southern travels to Waterford.

Southern sophomore Cassidy Roderus (13) attempts a spike over Wahama's Abby Pauley, in front of SHS senior Baylee Wolfe (3), during the Lady Tornadoes' 3-0 victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. Wahama sophomore Bailee Bumgarner receives a serve, during the Lady Falcons' 3-0 loss to Southern on Monday in Racine, Ohio. WHS junior Harley Roush attempts a spike, during Monday's TVC Hocking match in Racine, Ohio. SHS senior Sydney Adams (11) sets the ball, during Monday's TVC Hocking match on Monday in Racine, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

