Local CC teams compete abroad

Four different area schools were involved in a trio of cross country meets on Saturday.

River Valley and South Gallia were at the Portsmouth Invitational, while Eastern participated at the Panther Invitational at Pickerington High School North. Point Pleasant also took part in the Ritchie County Invitational.

Here’s how each of those programs fared at those respective events.

Portsmouth Invitational

The Rock Hill girls and Northwest boys came away with top honors at the Portsmouth Invitational held at Earl Thomas Conley Park in Scioto County.

The Redwomen beat the 9-team girls field by 17 points after posting a winning score of 61 points. Huntington Ross was the overall runner-up with 78 points. The Lady Raiders were third with 82 points, while South Gallia did not have enough competitors for a team score.

Abby Cochenour of Pike Eastern won the 83-competitor girls race with a time of 20:31.

Lauren Twyman led RVHS with a third place finish of 21:45, followed by Savannah Reese (23:52) and Emma Lucas (24:58) with respective finishes of 11th and 21st. Ruth Rickett (26:44) and Kate Nutter (27:17) completed the team tally by placing 31st and 37th.

Nakeisha Shriver (27:22) and Aubra Smith (30:50) also finished 40th and 60th for the Silver and Black.

Alina Malyshevska led the Lady Rebels with a 58th place effort of 30:30. Gulnara Chepiyeva was also 63rd overall for SGHS with a mark of 31:15.

The Mohawks defeated the 13-team boys field by 20 points after posting a winning score of 34 points. Waverly was the overall runner-up with 54 points.

The Raiders were seventh with 199 points, while South Gallia did not have enough competitors for a team score.

Dylan Fulks led RVHS with a 10th place finish of 18:09, followed by Cody Wooten (19:23) and Ryan Lollathin (22:13) with respective efforts of 20th and 61st.

Nathan Young (23:10) and Ryan Snyder (24:45) completed the team tally by placing 72nd and 86th. Kade Alderman (26:15) also finished 100th overall for the Silver and Black.

Garrett Frazee led the Rebels with an 11th place finish of 18:13. Griffin Davis was also 88th with a mark of 24:54.

Panther Invitational

The Eastern girls secured 13th place and the boys did not have enough competitors for a team score on Saturday in the Division 2-3 races at Pickerington High School North.

Bexley defeated the 22-team girls field with a winning score of 64 points. Williamstown was the overall runner-up with 92 points, while the Lady Eagles ended the event with a final tally of 346.

Madison Eyman of Fairfield Union defeated the 228-competitor field with a winning mark of 19:13.7.

Erica Durst led EHS with a 28th place time of 21:51.8, followed by Ashton Guthrie (22:49.7) and Whitney Durst (23:23.5) with respective efforts of 54th and 77th. Alysa Howard (23:55.9) and Lexa Hayes (25:19.9) completed the team score by finishing 95th and 128th overall.

Heath won the 23-team boys event with a final score of 58 points. Bexley was second overall with 120 points.

Thomas Caputo of Fredricktown beat the 292-competitor field with a winning time of 16:38.4.

Colton Reynolds led the Eagles with a 40th place time of 18:25.6. Brayden O’Brien was also 48th overall with a mark of 18:36.6.

Ritchie County Invitational

Point Pleasant did not have enough competitors for a team score in either varsity race held Saturday at Cokeley Campground in North Bend State Park.

Bridgeport won the 8-team girls meet with a final score of 41 points. Emerson Grafton of Bridgeport also defeated the 97-runner field with a winning mark of 20:29.01.

Isabella Sang posted Point’s lone finish in the girls race by placing 51st overall with a time of 25:40.56.

Bridgeport also won the 13-team boys meet with a final tally of 41 points. Carter Lipscomb of Doddridge County defeated the 157-competitor field with a winning mark of 15:58.35.

Ethan Scott led PPHS by placing 89th with a time of 21:01.58, followed by Hector Castillo (21:04.29) and Isaac Daniels (22:22.04) with respective efforts of 90th and 120th.

