Point Pleasant grinds past Grizzlies, 3-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A dominant day at home.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team claimed a 3-0 victory over non-conference guest Nicholas County on Saturday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, with the Black Knights out shooting the Grizzlies by a 31-to-8 count.

Point Pleasant (5-2-5) broke the scoreless tie in the 28th minute of play, as Kayden Eta scored an unassisted goal, after collecting a rebound and firing a shot toward the right post.

Just three minutes into the second half, PPHS went up 2-0, with Kanaan Abbas scoring his first varsity goal. Abbas’ goal came from point-blank range on the left side after a long pass from Adam Veroski.

Veroski added the final goal of the night in the 65th minute, blasting an up-close shot over the Nicholas County (4-7) goal keeper after an assist from Colton Young.

Of Point Pleasant’s 31 shots, 20 were on goal. The Grizzlies were accurate on six of their eight shot attempts, with PPHS goal keeper Hunter Bonecutter stopping all-6 shots to preserve the team’s sixth shut out of the year. The Black Knights also claimed a 12-to-1 edge in corner kicks in the win.

Following the 3-0 victory, Point Pleasant head coach Chip Wood talked his squad’s aggressiveness on offense, but noted that they still have to work on finishing.

“I think the 95-degree heat after a rainy morning took a lot out of both teams,” Wood said. “But, we played under control and worked the ball well. We put the ball in dangerous positions all game. Within the first 90 seconds we had 3-or-4 dangerous situations that all ended with good shots at goal. We kept them pressed into their defensive half the entire game.

“Hunter Bonecutter played outstanding in goal, making a few saves to keep the shut out. Our outside backs were really active and combined for 10 crosses into the box. Everybody got to play, and for the most part we played smart. I feel like we still have a lot of work to do on the finishing aspect, but the build up to the finish is being played out well.”

The Black Knights return to action on Tuesday at Ironton St. Joseph.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.