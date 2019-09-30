Rio women take 8th at Cardinal Classic

MUNCIE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team posted an eighth place finish following Sunday’s final round of the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Ball State University at Munsee Lanes.

The RedStorm began the day in 10th place among the 12 competing schools, but jumped into ninth place – 14 pins behind Ancilla College – after the second block of four games.

Rio jumped over Ancilla for good with a 177 score in the 2nd game of the next round and continued to pull away. The RedStorm finished with 6,084 pins toppled.

The two-day tournament consisted of 24 Baker games on Saturday and 16 Baker games on Sunday.

Wright State University won the team championship with 6,720 pins, while the University of the Cumberlands (6,605 pins) and Lourdes University (6,509 pins) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande returns to action Oct. 12-13 at the Orange and Black Invite in Dayton, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.