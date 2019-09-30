RedStorm men finish 10th at Cardinal Classic

MUNCIE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team recorded a 10th place finish following Sunday’s final round of the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Ball State University at Munsee Lanes.

The RedStorm toppled 6,595 pins to maintain the same spot in the standings that they enjoyed following Saturday’s first round.

The two-day tournament consisted of 24 Baker games on Saturday and 16 Baker games on Sunday.

Wright State University took the top spot in the 16-team field with 7,659 pins, while Lincoln Memorial University (7,536 pins) and Lourdes University (7,308 pins) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande returns to action Oct. 12-13 at the Orange and Black Invite in Dayton, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

