Rio volleyball routs Carlow

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The University of Rio Grande volleyball team opened its River States Conference schedule in successful fashion on Friday night, cruising to a straight sets win over Carlow University at St. Joseph Hall.

The RedStorm, who won for the ninth straight time, picked up the victory by scores of 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.

Rio Grande improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the RSC with the win. The nine-game win streak is the program’s longest since posting nine straight wins between Sept. 26 and Oct. 8, 1992 when the team was led by junior Billina Cooper – now current Rio head coach Billina Donaldson.

Carlow dropped to 6-4 overall and 0-1 in league play with the loss.

Rio Grande dominated play at the net, finishing with a .304 attack percentage (32 kills, eight errors, 79 attacks) compared to just .069 for the host Celtics (19 kills, 14 errors, 72 attacks).

Junior Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) led the RedStorm with seven kills, while junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 21 assists and 15 kills and senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) had 22 digs.

Rio also got five service aces from freshman Kacie Frame (Toledo, OH) and four from freshman Malorie Colwell (London, OH), while sophomore Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had three aces, three solo blocks and four block assists.

Katie Tarasovich had five kills to lead Carlow, while Sabrina Skukalek had 13 assists and Miranda Depkon finished with five digs.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it plays at Point Park University.

First serve is set for noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

