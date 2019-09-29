Cincinnati handles Herd, 52-14

So much for the home field advantage. Visiting Cincinnati produced 525 yards of total offense and built a 45-0 advantage through three quarters while cruising to a 52-14 victory over Marshall on Saturday evening in a non-conference matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Bearcats (3-1) outgained the host Thundering Herd (2-2) by a sizable 468-128 edge in total yards of offense while building that 45-point advantage, all while churning out at least two touchdowns in each of those first three periods. UC — which led 28-0 at the break — had seven different players score touchdowns in the game, with six different players scoring before the final stanza. MU broke through with a back-to-back scores in the fourth against Cincinnati’s second string defense, but ultimately never came closer than 45-14 with 10:40 left in regulation. The Bearcats tacked on another touchdown with 1:20 left and wrapped up the 38-point triumph. UC now leads the all-time series by a 9-4 overall margin. Complete details of Saturday’s contest will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

