Blue Devils advance to districts

Three Ohio Valley Publishing area teams took part in a pair of golf tournaments … and one squad is moving on following the completion of Tuesday’s Division II sectional matches held at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe and Elks Country Club in McDermott.

Gallia Academy is headed to its second consecutive district meet — its 10th in 11 years as well — after finishing second at Elks Country Club with a final team tally of 340.

Three-time reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Fairland won the D-2 team title at Elks CC with a 329, while Chesapeake (357), Waverly (359) and Wheelersburg (361) also secured district berths with top five team finishes.

Clayton Thomas of Fairland and Conner Heffner of Waverly shared medalist honors with identical rounds of 3-over par 75.

Cooper Davis paced GAHS with a fifth place finish of 79, followed by Reece Thomas with an 82 and Laith Hamid with an 85. William Hendrickson completed the team tally with a 94, while Hunter Cook added a 103 for the Blue and White.

Kameron Maple (78) of Oak Hill, Denzel Endicott (79) and Logan Cummins (85) of Piketon, and the Portsmouth West duo of Eli Adkins (85) and Roark Brynden (86) were the individual district qualifiers from the Portsmouth Elks sectional tournament.

Both Meigs and River Valley had their respective seasons come to an end Tuesday at the Chillicothe Jaycees sectional tournament as the Marauders and Raiders placed seventh and 14th overall.

Unioto won the team title in Chillicothe with a final score of 324, while Fairfield Union (341), Alexander (364), New Lexington (370) and Circleville (378) also secured district berths with top five team efforts.

Ty Schobelock of Unioto won medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 73. Luken Hoffman of New Lexington was the overall runner-up with a 77.

Bobby Musser led Meigs with a 92 and Cole Arnott followed with a 93, while Austin Mahr and Dawson Justice completed the team score with respective efforts of 96 and 100. Augustus Kennedy also shot a 114 for the Maroon and Gold.

Joel Horner paced the Raiders with a 126, while Blaine Cline and Dalton Mershon followed with respective rounds of 128 and 129. Jordan Lambert completed the team score with a 131, with Alex Euton also firing a 154 for the Silver and Black.

Nate Roy (84) and Carsyn Forcum (89) of Zane Trace, Gabe MyCroft (87) of Hillsboro, Trenton Newkirk (87) of McClain, and Jaren Stover (88) of Logan Elm were the individual district qualifiers from the Chillicothe Jaycees sectional tournament.

The Division II district boys tournament will be held at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The event starts at 9 a.m.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the 2019 Division II sectional golf matches on Tuesday at Portsmouth Elks Country Club and Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

Gallia Academy sophomore Hunter Cook hits a chip shot during a Sept. 5 golf match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

