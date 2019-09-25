OVCS falls to Lady Knights

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — It just took a little time to get going.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team stumbled out of the starting blocks, but ultimately remained undefeated following a 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 victory over host Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The Lady Knights (6-0) found themselves in early holes of 4-0 and 9-4 in Game 1, but the guests rallied with eight consecutive points and secured a permanent lead at 12-9.

The Lady Defenders (4-9) kept things within two points for most of the opener and closed to within 16-15 at one point, but the Red and Black broke away from a 19-17 edge by scoring six of the final seven points to wrap up a 7-point win while building a 1-0 match advantage.

PPHS never trailed in Game 2 after storming out to a 15-1 lead, and the Blue and White ultimately never came closer than 11 points the rest of the way. Point Pleasant broke away from a 21-10 cushion by scoring the final four points and took a 2-0 match cushion with the 15-point decision.

OVCS mustered the first point of Game 3, but the Lady Knights countered with seven straight points and led by at least four points the rest of the night.

The guests took their first double-digit lead at 20-10 and scored five of the last six points to wrap up the 14-point win for a 3-0 match triumph.

Peyton Jordan led the Lady Knight service attack with 15 points and six aces, followed by Addy Cottrill with 11 points and five aces. Olivia Dotson chipped in nine points and four aces, with Brooke Warner also adding seven points.

Baylie Rickard was next with five points and two aces, while Haley Milhoan completed things with two points and one ace.

Tristan Wilson led the PPHS net attack with 10 kills, followed by Milhoan and Rickard with respective efforts of five and four kills. Dotson and Cottrill added three kills apiece, with Warner also recording two kills.

Dotson had Point’s lone block and also dished out a team-high 19 assists. Cottrill also had three assists in the triumph.

Christina Dong led the OVCS service attack with five points, with Micah Hughes and Lauren Ragan each contributing four points. Ragan also had the lone ace for the hosts.

Madison Beaver and Marcie Kessinger completed the service scoring with one point apiece.

Beaver and Ragan led the Lady Defenders with three kills each, with Dong adding two kills and Leah Sturgeon also recording a kill. Beaver also had the lone block for OVCS.

Dong handed out a team-high three assists, while Ragan, Beaver and Kessinger also handed out an assist apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Winfield for a tri-match at 5 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian hits the hardwood again on Friday when it travels to Wood County Christian for a contest at 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian junior Lauren Ragan, right, hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against Point Pleasant in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.24-OVC-Ragan.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Lauren Ragan, right, hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against Point Pleasant in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian eighth-grader Madison Beaver (14) bumps a ball in the air during Game 3 of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against Point Pleasant in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_9.24-OVC-Beaver.jpg Ohio Valley Christian eighth-grader Madison Beaver (14) bumps a ball in the air during Game 3 of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against Point Pleasant in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

