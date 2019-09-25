Wahama wins quad at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — Defending the home turf.

The Wahama golf team claimed a 7-stroke victory over the field on Tuesday night during a non-conference quad match at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The host White Falcons recorded four of the top nine individual efforts on the day while posting a winning tally of 193. Calhoun County was the runner-up with a 200, with Point Pleasant taking third with a 212. Buffalo rounded out the field with a 227.

PPHS freshman Joseph Milhoan secured medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 40. Teammate Brennen Sang joined Ethan Mitchell of WHS in sharing runner-up honors with matching efforts of 43.

Ty White followed Mitchell for the White Falcons with a 48, while Conner Ingels and Mattie Ohlinger completed the winning team score with respective efforts of 50 and 52. Casey Greer and Josh Roque also fired rounds of 56 and 62 for Wahama.

Weston Higginbotham followed Milhoan and Sang for Point Pleasant with a 59, while Kaden McCutcheon completed the team score with a 70.

Reagan Lynch and Chase Blair both paced CCHS with identical rounds of 47, followed by Jaden Swearinger with a 51. Drew Goad completed the team tally with a 55.

Chase Venes led the Bison with a 48, followed by Dylan Luikart and Emma Luikart with respective efforts of 53 and 56. Jon Eads completed the BHS score with a 60.

