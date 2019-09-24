Blue Angels sweep Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Stretching the streaks.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team claimed a straight games win at Portsmouth on Monday in Scioto County, giving the Blue Angels 52 Ohio Valley Conference wins in a row, as well as 76 straight league sets won, and eight consecutive victories over the Lady Trojans.

Gallia Academy (15-2, 9-0 OVC) earned eight of its dozen aces in the opening set and started the night with a 25-15 victory.

The Blue Angels had their best game of the night in the second, winning over 79 percent of their serves on their way to the 25-8 triumph.

Portsmouth followed with its best effort of the night in the finale, but still fell by a 25-17 tally, as the Blue Angels earned their 25th OVC sweep in a row.

For the match, GAHS finished with a 63.4 side-out percentage and a 91.9 serve percentage, while PHS ended with a 33.8 side-out percentage and a 90.2 serve percentage.

Maddie Wright and Alex Barnes led the Blue and White service attack with three aces apiece. Maddy Petro and Peri Martin both picked up two aces, with Petro as the long Blue Angel server with a perfect percentage in the match. MaKenna Caldwell and Bailey Barnette chipped in with an ace apiece for GAHS.

Leading the victors at the net, Petro claimed a dozen kills. Alex Barnes blasted nine kills in the win, Wright added eight kills and a block, while Martin finished with six kills and a match-best 36 assist. Barnette — who paced the GAHS defense with 11 of the team’s 44 digs — had six kills for the Blue and White, while Abby Hammons ended with three kills and a block.

GAHS also claimed a straight games win over the Lady Trojans in Aug. 27 in Centenary.

Next, Gallia Academy will be home against Ironton on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

