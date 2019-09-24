Ohio Football Prep Polls

DIVISION I 1, Mentor (13) 4-0 165 2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (4) 4-0 162 3, Dublin Coffman (1) 4-0 124 4, Lakewood St. Edward 3-1 97 5, Euclid 4-0 78 6, Toledo Whitmer 4-0 68 7, Fairfield 4-0 63 8, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 4-0 59 9, Cincinnati Elder 3-1 51 10, Pickerington Central 3-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland St. Ignatius 29. Westerville Central 27. Springboro 23. Hilliard Davidson 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Reynoldsburg 12.

DIVISION II 1, Cincinnati La Salle (7) 4-0 143 2, Massillon Washington (4) 4-0 137 3, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 4-0 115 4, Akron Hoban (4) 3-1 113 5, Toledo Central Catholic (1) 4-0 107 6, Avon 4-0 78 7, Cincinnati Turpin 4-0 72 8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4-0 66 9, Canal Winchester (1) 4-0 65 10, Westerville South 4-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mayfield (1) 32. Cleveland Benedictine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15.

DIVISION III 1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (14) 4-0 182 2, Wapakoneta 4-0 130 3, Chagrin Falls Kenston (4) 4-0 116 4, Granville 4-0 86 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 76 6, Columbus Bishop Watterson 4-0 62 7, Niles McKinley 4-0 58 8, Sandusky 4-0 54 9, Kettering Archbishop Alter 3-1 50 10, Trotwood-Madison 3-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 22. Mansfield 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Jackson 17. Tiffin Columbian 16. Norwalk 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 4-0 183 2, Perry (5) 4-0 155 3, Newark Licking Valley 4-0 125 4, Girard 4-0 84 5, St. Clairsville 4-0 71 6, Germantown Valley View 4-0 70 7, Wauseon 4-0 64 (tie) Canal Fulton Northwest 4-0 64 9, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 53 10, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4-0 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milton-Union 24. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 21.

DIVISION V 1, Kirtland (17) 4-0 188 2, Orrville (2) 4-0 140 3, Pemberville Eastwood 4-0 119 4, Oak Harbor 4-0 93 5, Amanda-Clearcreek 4-0 83 6, West Jefferson 4-0 77 7, Ironton 3-1 61 8, Cincinnati Madeira 4-0 52 9, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 46 10, Minford 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugarcreek Garaway 24. Garrettsville Garfield 22. Marion Pleasant 19. West Liberty-Salem 17. Cincinnati Mariemont 15.

DIVISION VI 1, Coldwater (16) 4-0 185 2, Anna (1) 4-0 151 3, Liberty Center 4-0 106 4, New Middletown Springfield 4-0 97 5, Archbold 4-0 93 6, Glouster Trimble (1) 4-0 66 7, Mechanicsburg 4-0 51 8, Minster 3-1 44 (tie) Attica Seneca East 4-0 44 10, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 4-0 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 27. 12, Galion Northmor 26. Lima Central Catholic 23. Columbus Grandview Heights 20. Chillicothe Southeastern 19.

DIVISION VII 1, Maria Stein Marion Local (7) 3-1 145 2, McComb (8) 4-0 143 3, Leipsic (1) 4-0 100 4, Edgerton 4-0 80 5, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 4-0 78 6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 3-1 63 7, Ft. Loramie 3-1 59 8, Hamler Patrick Henry 3-1 57 9, Norwalk St. Paul 4-0 53 10, Hamilton New Miami 3-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 25. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 23. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1) 23. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 22. Racine Southern 16. Ansonia 14. Waynesfield-Goshen 14. <