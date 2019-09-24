Locals compete at Forgey meet

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — It was solid showings all around for the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Saturday at the 2019 Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational held at the University of Rio Grande.

Five local schools — Gallia Academy, Eastern, South Gallia, Meigs and Southern — all took part in the 49th annual event, and each program managed to produce some quality results within their respective races.

There were 14 teams and 133 individuals that took part in the varsity girls race, with Liberty Union coming away with the team title after posting a 39-point win over the field with a final score of 55 points.

The Lady Eagles were the overall runners-up with a tally of 94 points, while the Blue Angels placed 12th overall with 222 points. Neither Southern nor South Gallia had enough entrants for a team finish, while Meigs did not have a competitor in the girls event.

GAHS junior Sarah Watts won the individual girls title with a time of 20:14.49, finishing more than eight seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Erica Durst paced EHS with a sixth place time of 21:23.01, followed by Whitney Durst (23:10.56) and Ashton Guthrie (23:26.49) with respective finishes of 22nd and 24th.

Alysa Howard placed 30th with a time of 24:11.59 and Lexa Hayes completed the team tally by finishing 45th with a mark of 25:06.68.

Krystal Davison followed Watts for the Blue Angels with a 50th place time of 25:35.66, while Brooke Hamilton (26:25.15) and Kristen Jamora (27:31.06) finished 67th and 75th.

Eliza Davies (27:37.69) completed the team total by placing 76th overall. Taylor Facemire (27:45.52) and Calista Barnes (30:26.88) were also 77th and 99th for the Blue and White.

Southern’s Sydney Roush was 18th overall with a time of 22:52.96.

The South Gallia duo of Gulnara Chepiyeva (32:37.20) and Lusine Avetisyan (36:05.62) also finished 111th and 123rd, respectively.

There were 18 teams and 174 individuals that took part in the varsity boys race, with Warren coming away with the team title after posting an 11-point win over the field with a final score of 67 points.

The Blue Devils were the only local program that fielded a team in the boys race, placing 12th overall with 296 points. Only Southern lacked a competitor in the boys event.

Todd Elliott led Gallia Academy with a 21st place time of 19:03.31, followed by Ian Hill (20:16.96) and Grant Smith (21:47.64) with respective efforts of 46th and 77th.

Garytt Schwall (22:11.89) and Maddux Camden (22:13.28) completed the team score by finishing 90th and 91st. Ethan Lawler (22:24.57) and Tristan Crisenbery (22:42.24) were also 93rd and 96th overall for GAHS.

Colton Reynolds paced Eastern and was the top individual finisher from the OVP area after placing eighth with a time of 18:22.46. Brayden O’Brien was also 13th overall for the Eagles with a mark of 18:40.17.

Garrett Frazee led the Rebels with an 11th place time of 18:31.43, while Griffin Davis finished 138th with a mark of 25:32.82.

Jarod Koenig was the lone Meigs entrant and finished 109th overall with a time of 23:27.02.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Patty Forgey Invitational held Saturday at the University of Rio Grande.

Eastern freshman Erica Durst (231) sprints out ahead of a pack of runners during the varsity girls race Saturday at the 2019 Patty Forgey Invitational held in Rio Grande, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_EHS-EDurst.jpg Eastern freshman Erica Durst (231) sprints out ahead of a pack of runners during the varsity girls race Saturday at the 2019 Patty Forgey Invitational held in Rio Grande, Ohio. Sarah Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Colton Reynolds stays ahead of South Gallia junior Garrett Frazee during the varsity boys race Saturday at the 2019 Patty Forgey Invitational held in Rio Grande, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_CC-Duo.jpg Eastern senior Colton Reynolds stays ahead of South Gallia junior Garrett Frazee during the varsity boys race Saturday at the 2019 Patty Forgey Invitational held in Rio Grande, Ohio. Sarah Hawley|OVP Sports

