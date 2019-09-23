Rio women take second in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team earned a second place showing in the Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament #1, Saturday afternoon, at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The RedStorm knocked down 5,481 pins over the course of five rounds of team play and 12 baker games as a team to finish as the runner-up to Muskingum University, which took down 5,859 pins. Ancilla College took third place with 5,336 pins.

Junior Stephany Detrick (Ashville, OH) gave Rio its best individual finish, finishing 10th with 659 pins in four games for an average of 164.75. Her top single-game showing was a team-best 190.

Also representing the RedStorm varsity was sophomore Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH), who was 13th with 628 pins in four games for a 157 average; sophomore Tylor Orr (Chillicothe, OH), who finished 15th with 600 pins in four games for an average of 150; sophomore Brittany Freytag (St. Marys, OH), who was 22nd with 477 pins over three games for a 159 average; sophomore Serenity Kirts (London, OH), who took 24th place with 464 pins over three games for a 154.67 average; and freshman Erika Stohr (Cincinnati, OH), who was 33rd with 247 pins in two games for a 123.5 average.

Freshmen Ashley Morris (Vinton, OH) and Kaci Bell (Portsmouth, OH) each rolled a 127 in their only game and tied for 35th place.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday and Sunday at the Cardinal Classic hosted by Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

