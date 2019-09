The Ohio University football team fell to non-conference guest Louisiana by a 45-25 count on Saturday afternoon at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are now 1-3 on the year and head into a bye week before beginning Mid-American Conference play on Oct. 5 at Buffalo. Complete details from Ohio’s Week 4 loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

