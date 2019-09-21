Vikings shut down Meigs, 20-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Vinton County scored two second period touchdowns and added a late score for insurance for a 20-0 win over Meigs on Friday night at Holzer Field, Farmers Bank Stadium.

Meigs had in the game, three times driving inside the Viking 25, but was unable to score. Meigs gave up the ball twice on downs and had a first half score wiped out when Landon Acree was ruled out of the end zone on a potential touchdown pass from Coulter Cleland.

After a scoreless first period, the Vikings (3-1, 1-0 TVC Ohio) took advantage of good field position after a short Meigs punt gave them the ball at the Marauder 27. Four plays later, Logan Baker plowed in from a yard out. Eli Downs made it a 7-0 scored with the extra points at the 10:27 mark of the half.

The Marauders came right back and drove deep into Viking territory, aided by a a 58 yard pass from Cleland to Wyatt Hoover and a 21 yard pass to Wes Metzger.

But on fourth down Acree was unable to get his feet down in bounds in the back of the end zone to end the threat.

TheVikings put together a 12 play, 90 yard drive with all but nine coming on the ground. The drive was capped off by a Jacob Wells two yard run. Downs added the kick and the Vikings went into the locker room on top 14-0..

Vinton County controlled the ball in the second half and iced the game with a one yard run by Baker with 3:50 left in the contest.

Wells led the Vikings on the ground with 86 yards in 15 carries. Baker added 52 in 15 tries and Zack Radabaugh added 55 in five tries. Braylon Dameron was six of nine in the air for 75 yards. Koby Waugh caught two passes fro 25 and Okey Fitzwater two for 24.

Noah Metzger led the Marauder ground attack with 88 yards in 17 carries. Cleland was 8 of 16 in the air for 153 yards. Hoover caught three passes for 94 yards, Landon Acree two for 40, Wes Metzger added one for 25, Cameron Burnem one for 7 and Noah Metzger one for minus 2.

Next week the regular season hits the midway point as Meigs (1-3, 0-1) will travel to River Valley.

Meigs junior Wyatt Hoover tries to avoid a Vinton County defender during a first half catch on Friday night in a Week 4 TVC Ohio football contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs junior Wyatt Hoover tries to avoid a Vinton County defender during a first half catch on Friday night in a Week 4 TVC Ohio football contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. Dave Harris|OVP Sports

By Dave Harris OVP Sports Correspondent

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.