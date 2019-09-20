Golden Eagles win TVC Hocking tournament

WAVERLY, W.Va. — A new champion crowned.

The third-annual Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf invitational was held on Friday at the Golf Club of West Virginia, with Belpre claiming victory and ending the Tornadoes’ two-year reign as champion.

The Golden Eagles fired a 335 to best runner-up Waterford by three shots. Southern placed third with a 364, just four strokes in front of Federal Hocking in fourth. Wahama carded a 380 for fifth place, Eastern was sixth at 384, Miller claimed seventh at 388, while Trimble took eighth with 432. South Gallia was the lone squad to not post a team score.

Leading the Tornadoes, Landen Hill carded a 14-over par 84. Two strokes back of Hill, Joey Weaver posted an 86 for the Purple and Gold. Both Hill and Weaver were selected to the all-tournament second team, finishing in spots 7-through-12 overall.

Next for the Tornadoes, Tanner Lisle finished with a 94. Jacob Milliron rounded out the SHS total, firing a 100. Southern’s non-counting scores were a 109 by David Shaver and a 122 by Grant Smith.

Leading the White Falcons, Ethan Mitchell and Ty White posted matching rounds of 90. Conner Ingels had a 96 for the Red and White, while Mattie Ohlinger rounded out the team score with a 104. Casey Greer’s 107 and Josh Roque’s 124 were Wahama’s non-counting scores.

Trevor Morrissey paced the Eagles with a 93, one stroke ahead of teammate Jacob Spencer. Nick Durst came in with a 96, while Colton McDaniel capped off the EHS team score with a 101. Ethan Short’s 102 was a non-counting round for the Eagles.

South Gallia’s lone competitor, Noah Spurlock, carded a 113.

Miller’s Hunter Dutiel was match medalist with a four-over par 74. Dutiel was joined on all-tournament first team by Waterford’s Brooks Suprano with a 76, Belpre’s Eric Dotson with an 80, Federal Hocking’s Mason Jackson at 81, Belpre’s Matt Deems at 82, and Miller’s Trey Hettich with an 83.

Joining Hill and Weaver on the second team, Belpre’s Jacob Ferrier and Waterford Gavin Brooker both shot 84, while Thomas Griffin from Belpre and Peyton Powers from Waterford both shot 89 and won a tie-breaker over the Wildcats’ Ryan Hendershot.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

