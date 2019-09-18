Lady Rebels roll past Wahama

MASON, W.Va. — The Lady Rebels just kept on rolling.

The South Gallia volleyball team never trailed by more than three points over the course of the match and cruised to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 victory over host Wahama in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Lady Rebels (4-8, 2-6 TVC Hocking) picked up their second consecutive win in an impressive fashion as the guests never trailed in Game 1 and were down only 1-0 in Game 2 before rolling to a pair of double-digit triumphs and a 2-0 match advantage.

The Lady Falcons (0-7, 0-7) showed a bit more fight in Game 3 after jumping out to a 4-1 edge, but the Red and Gold eventually broke away from a 6-all tie and led by as many as eight points (22-14) before wrapping up the straight-game outcome with a 5-point triumph.

SGHS broke away from a 3-all tie in Game 1 by using a 7-2 surge for a 10-5 advantage, then traded points out to a 15-10 cushion before reeling off six consecutive points for a 21-10 lead. Both teams traded three points apiece before the guests broke serve to wrap up the 12-point win for a 1-0 match advantage.

The Red and White scored the first point in Game 2 for their first lead, but the Lady Rebels broke away from a 3-all tie by scoring nine straight points for a comfortable 12-3 cushion. WHS managed to pull back to within 12-6, but the guests answered with 13 of the final 19 points for a 13-point win and a 2-0 match lead.

After falling behind 1-0 in the finale, Wahama answered with four straight points and had its biggest lead of the night at 4-1. Tied at six, SGHS broke away with an 8-2 surge that extended its lead out to 14-8 — and the hosts were never closer than three points the rest of the way.

Leading 15-12, the Lady Rebels made a 10-8 run down the stretch to wrap up the 3-0 match outcome.

Kiley Stapleton led the South Gallia service attack with 16 points, followed by Christine Griffith with eight points and Alyssa Cremeens with seven points. Amaya Howell, Isabella Cochran and Jessie Rutt also added five points apiece for the victors.

Katie Bowling led the net attack with seven kills, while Griffith and Rutt each added four kills. Stapleton also had three kills in the win.

Griffith led the guests with three blocks and Rutt came away with two blocks, while Olivia Johnson added a block as well. Griffith and Johnson also recorded an assist apiece, with Howell leading the guests with 14 assists.

Harley Roush paced the Wahama service attack with six points, followed by Emma Gibbs with four points. Abby Pauley and Gracie VanMeter were next with three points apiece, with Emma Young and Bailee Bumgarner respectively adding two points and one point.

Gibbs led the hosts with four kills, with Pauley and Hailey Durst each providing three kills. Young, Hannah Rose, Harley Roush and Phoebe Roush also had a kill apiece in the setback.

Durst and Phoebe Roush had a team-high two blocks, with Young and Pauley also adding a block each. VanMeter dished out a team-best seven assists, with Phoebe Roush also recording an assist.

South Gallia returns to action Thursday when it hosts Eastern in a TVC Hocking match at 6 p.m.

Wahama traveled to Calhoun County on Wednesday and returns to action Thursday when it goes to Belpre for a TVC Hocking match at 6 p.m.

Wahama junior Phoebe Roush (17) bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night's TVC Hocking volleyball match against South Gallia in Mason, W.Va. South Gallia senior Christine Griffith (25) goes up for a spike attempt during Game 2 of Tuesday night's TVC Hocking volleyball match against Wahama in Mason, W.Va. South Gallia sophomore Jessie Rutt (11) tips a ball before Wahama's Harley Roush (4) can reach it at the net during Game 2 of Tuesday night's TVC Hocking volleyball match in Mason, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

