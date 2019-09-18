Tornadoes win at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A win by two strokes per hole.

The Southern golf team earned a 18-stroke victory over four other Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division teams, in a league match hosted by South Gallia on Tuesday at Cliffside Golf Course.

The Tornado total of 181 featured a quartet of scores in the 40s. Federal Hocking was runner-up with a 199, five strokes ahead of Miller in third. Trimble came in fourth with a 233, with SGHS not posting a team score.

Tanner Lisle led the Purple and Gold with a 42, followed by Jacob Milliron with a 45. Landen Hill carded a 46 for the victors, while Joey Weaver turned in a 48 for the final counting score. The potential tie-breaking scores for Southern were matching rounds of 55 by Grant Smith and David Shaver.

The lone Rebel on the course was Noah Spurlock, who posted a 60.

Miller’s Hunter Dutiel was the match medalist with a 41. Mason Jackson led the Lancers with a 44, while Blaceton Moore had a 50 to lead the Tomcats.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

