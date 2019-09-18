Marauders win at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — A decisive performance by the Marauders.

The Meigs golf team posted five of the top 11 individual rounds and cruised to a 14-stroke victory over a 5-team field Tuesday evening at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The Marauders had four of the top five solo efforts en route to a final score of 175, coming in well ahead of the runner-up White Falcons and their final tally of 189.

Sherman was third overall with a 197, while Point Pleasant (219) beat out River Valley (233) for the fourth place position.

Wyatt Kincaid of Sherman won medalist honors with a 41, while the Meigs duo of Bobby Musser and Austin Mahr shared runner-up honors with identical rounds of 42.

Gus Kennedy and Cole Arnott completed the winning Marauder tally with respective rounds of 43 and 48. Dawson Justice and Zack King also shot respective efforts of 49 and 60 for the Maroon and Gold.

Conner Ingles — who posted the program’s best individual effort in years with a 38 at Cliffside just 24 hours earlier — led host Wahama with a 43, followed by Ethan Mitchell and Ty White matching efforts of 47.

Casey Greer completed the team score with a 52, while Mattie Ohlinger and Jillian Love also added rounds of 54 and 66 for the Red and White.

Brennen Sang led Point Pleasant with a 45, followed by Joe Milhoan with a 55 and Kaden McCutcheon with a 59. Alex Hill and Weston Higginbotham posted matching rounds of 60, with one of those completing the team tally.

Blaine Cline led RVHS with a 57 and Alex Euton followed with a 58. Jordan Lambert and Joel Horner both completed the team tally with identical efforts of 59. Dalton Mershon and Scott Yost also added respective rounds of 62 and 64.

Cole Whitehead followed Kincaid for SHS with a 46. Damon Moore and Trotin Gillenwater completed the team score with respective efforts of 51 and 59.

Meigs freshman Zack King hits a chip shot during an August 27 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_MHS-King.jpg Meigs freshman Zack King hits a chip shot during an August 27 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.