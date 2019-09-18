Lady Buckeyes bounce Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The tough stretch continues.

The Meigs volleyball team found itself on the wrong end of a seventh straight decision on Monday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with visiting Nelsonville-York taking a straight games win in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

The Lady Marauders (2-10, 1-5 TVC Ohio) scored the first three points of the night, but had just one more service point in the opening game, falling by a 25-11 count.

Meigs also led 3-0 in the second, with the Lady Buckeyes taking their first lead of the game at 10-9. The hosts reclaimed the edge at 11-10, but NYHS answered with a 15-to-5 run for the 25-16 victory.

Nelsonville-York closed out the 3-0 win with a wire-to-wire 25-13 triumph, in which the guests scored the first eight points.

Bre Zirkle led the Maroon and Gold with nine service points and one ace. Hannah Durst and Jewels Conley finished with two points each, while Mallory Hawley and Maci Hood contributed one point each, with Hawley earning an ace.

Meigs’ net attack was led by Hawley with seven kills. Hood, Conley and Durst each had three kills for Meigs, with Conley and Hood adding a block apiece. Kylee Mitch also came up with a block for the hosts, while Zirkle dished out a team-best 13 assists.

These teams will meet again on Oct. 1 in Nelsonville.

After hosting Logan on Wednesday, Meigs get back to work in the TVC Ohio against Wellston on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

