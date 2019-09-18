Lady Eagles edged by Trimble

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — There are no shortcuts if you want to beat the Lady Eagles.

After dropping a five-game decision at Federal Hocking on Monday, the Lady Eagles suffered the same fate at ‘The Nest’ on Tuesday, falling to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble by a 3-2 tally.

On Tuesday, Eastern (6-6, 4-3 TVC Hocking) fell behind 3-0 in the opening game, but battled back to take the edge at 7-5. The Lady Tomcats (6-4, 5-2) reclaimed the lead with a 4-0 run, but the Lady Eagles were back in front at 11-10. EHS never trailed again in Game 1, fighting through ties at 11, 23, 24 and 25 on the way to the 27-25 victory.

The Lady Tomcats claimed their first lead of the second game at 4-3, but immediately gave the edge back to the hosts with three straight markers. The guests were back in front at 18-17, before Eastern took the lead at 22-21.

Trimble took three of the next five markers and had a game-point situation at 24-23, but EHS scored the next two points. The Lady Tomcats answered with back-to-back points of their own, before the Lady Eagles tied the game at 26. THS won the next two points and evened the match with a 28-26 win.

Eastern scored five of the first six points in the second game, but Trimble claimed the next five and led 6-5. After four more lead changes, the Lady Tomcats held an 11-9 edge and never trailed again en route to the 25-21 triumph.

The Lady Eagles had their best effort of the night in the fourth, combining seven kills with four blocks. EHS took the lead at 2-1, fought through 3-3 tie, and didn’t look back on its way to the 25-12 victory, forcing a fifth game.

Eastern’s only lead in the finale came at 5-4, but Trimble scored the next four points and never relinquished the advantage en route to the match-clinching 15-11 win.

Brielle Newland led the Lady Eagles with 15 service points, including two aces. Haley Burton and Jenna Chadwell finished with 10 points and two aces apiece for Eastern, Kylee Gheen and Olivia Barber both scored seven points, while Sydney Sanders finished with three.

Gheen paced the Green and White at the net with eight kills and six blocks. Barber finished with six kills and three blocks, while Chadwell and Megan Maxon earned five kills apiece, with Maxon also claiming five blocks. Layna Catlett finished with four kills and five blocks for EHS, while Sanders had two kills along with 18 of the team’s 48 digs to lead the Lady Eagle defense. Alisa Ord and Tessa Rockhold ended with two blocks each for EHS, with Ord also marking a kill.

Jacie Orsborne and Laikyn Imler led Trimble with 10 points apiece, followed by Riley Wright with nine and Riley Campbell with eight. Lexee Fouts finished with seven points in the win, Mady Murphy added four, Briana Orsborne chipped in with three, while Karly McLaughlin ended with one.

Eastern and Trimble will meet again on Oct. 3 in Glouster.

Against the Lady Lancers on Monday, Eastern got out to a 5-2 lead in the opener, but Federal Hocking was in front at 8-7 and extended the lead to seven points, at 20-13. The guests rattled off eight consecutive points for the 21-20 lead, but FHHS took the next two markers. EHS tied it up at 23, but gave up the next two points and fell 25-23 in the first.

Eastern’s first lead in Game 2 came at 6-5, but the Maroon and Gold got the advantage back at 13-12. After two more lead changes, FHHS moved into a game-point situation at 24-18. The Lady Eagles answered with a 6-0 run to tie the game, and eventually reclaimed the lead at 27-26. Federal Hocking, however, scored five of the next eight points to win by a 31-29 count.

The Lady Eagles emphatically avoided the sweep, leading wire-to-wire on their way to a 25-8 win in the third, ending the game with a 10-0 run.

The Lady Lancers led 6-3 early in the fourth game, but Eastern scored the next eight markers are led the rest of the way to the 25-22 victory.

In the finale, Eastern took the lead at 3-2 and eventually held a 7-5 edge. Federal Hocking took the advantage with a 4-0 run, but EHS was back in front at 11-10. From there, FHHS won the next three points and looked back on its way to the match-clinching 15-12 win.

Newland led the Lady Eagles with 20 points, including five aces. Chadwell and Sanders earned 13 points apiece, including four and two aces respectively. Gheen had nine points and one ace in the setback, Barber added eight points, while Burton chipped in with two.

Barber paced the guests at the net with nine kills and five blocks, while Chadwell and Catlett earned six kills and two blocks apiece. Maxon had two kills for EHS, Gheen added a kill and four blocks, while Rockhold and Sanders finished with a kill apiece, with Sanders leading the team’s defense with 16 of the team’s 40 digs.

Leading the Lady Lancers, libero Abby Jackson led the way with 17 points, followed by Reagan Jeffers with nine and Jordan Knapp with eight. Chloe McCune and MaKayla Bowen ended with six points apiece in the win, Brennah Jarvis added three points, while Seirra Stover chipped in with two.

The Lady Eagles will look for revenge on the Lady Lancers when they meet at ‘The Nest’ on Sept. 26.

Eastern will try to stop its two-match skid on Thursday at South Gallia.

