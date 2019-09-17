Spartans win TVC Ohio golf title

ATHENS, Ohio — The Bulldogs won the day, but the Spartans came home with the trophy.

The Alexander golf team captured the 2019 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship outright on Monday night with a runner-up finish at the seventh and final match held at Athens Country Club in Athens County.

The Spartans were three shots off the winning pace posted by host Athens, but the Red and Black ultimately wrapped up the fall title by a single win in the final standings.

Alexander (39-3) posted a final tally of 187, while the Bulldogs (38-4) produced a winning tally of 184. Meigs (26-16) placed third — both on the day and overall — with a team score of 194.

Vinton County (15-27) was fourth on Monday with a 204 and Wellston (22-20) placed fifth with a 210, while River Valley (7-35) and Nelsonville-York (0-42) rounded out the field with team efforts of 243 and 265.

Whit Byrd of Alexander claimed medalist honors with a 6-over par round of 42, with Bobby Musser of Meigs finishing as the overall runner-up with a 43.

Cole Arnott followed Musser for MHS with a 49, while Austin Mahr and Dawson Justice completed the team score with matching rounds of 51. Gus Kennedy and Zack King also shot respective efforts of 54 and 59.

Joel Horner paced the Raiders with a 53 and Alex Euton added a 60, while Blaine Cline and Jordan Lambert completed the team score with identical rounds of 65. Dalton Mershon and Scott Yost also had respective efforts of 67 and 72.

Ben Pratt led Athens with a 44 and Owen Salyer paced the Vikings with a 45. Hunter Cardwell led the Golden Rockets with a 50, while Caitlyn Hall paced the Buckeyes with a 62.

Meigs senior Dawson Justice hits a chip shot during an Aug. 27 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

