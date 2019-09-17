No. 2 Rio Grande remains unbeaten

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nicolas Cam Orellana scored two first half goals and assisted on another to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 4-2 win over Indiana Wesleyan University, Saturday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who earlier in the week moved to No. 2 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 6-0 with the victory.

The Wildcats dropped to 2-2-3 with the loss.

Orellana – a sophomore from Santiago, Chile – got the scoring underway on a penalty kick just 5:31 into the contest and added his second goal exactly eight minutes later on a header into the left side of the net off a touch from freshman Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile).

The Rio Grande lead grew to 3-0 with 16:57 remaining before halftime when Orellana fed junior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) with a perfect crossing pass into the 18-yard box, allowing Pedersen to collect the ball in stride and fire a shot past IWU net-minder Aaron Carr.

As a result of his big night, Orellana currently sits in a tie for fifth place nationally with nine goals and tied for eighth nationally with 19 points.

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard with 25:20 left to play when Philip Basara scored off an assist by Filipe Mendonca, but the RedStorm got marker back just under 11 minutes later when senior Spencer Reinford (McAlisterville, PA) fought off a defender in the 18-yard box and scored unassisted to make it 4-1.

IWU set the final score with just 1:58 remaining when Mendonca scored off a crossing pass from teammate Glauber Oliver.

Rio Grande finished with a scant 14-13 edge in shots overall, while both teams managed 10 shots on goal.

Senior Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England), the River States Conference Defensive Player of the Week for each of the past two weeks, recorded a career-high eight stops in goal for the RedStorm.

Carr had five saves in a losing cause for IWU.

Rio Grande returns to action on Wednesday night when it travels to Mount Vernon Nazarene.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.

Rio Grande's Ewan McLauchlan eludes an Indiana Wesleyan defender during Saturday night's 4-2 win over the Wildcats at Evan E. Davis Field. The RedStorm improved to 6-0 with the win.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

