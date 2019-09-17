Rio Grande volleyball extends win streak

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — With only one more match left on the schedule before conference play begins, the University of Rio Grande volleyball team finds itself on a roll.

The RedStorm ran their winning streak to seven straight outings by cruising past Appalachian Bible College and Berea College in a Saturday tri-match at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio posted a straight sets 25-16, 25-7, 25-4 win over ABC, before taking out Berea by scores of 25-22, 25-22, 13-25 and 25-16.

The RedStorm, who improved to 8-3 with the wins, now has its longest win streak since posting eight consecutive triumphs from October 4-18, 2016.

In the opener against Appalachian Bible, Rio tallied a .329 attack percentage over 70 swings and also finished with a season-high 12 service aces.

Juniors Baylee Pursifull (New Carlisle, OH) and Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) each had seven kills to pace the RedStorm along the net, while junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 28 assists and senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) had 10 digs.

Senior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH) and junior Baleigh Bradley (Portsmouth, OH) added three aces each in the victory.

The Warriors (1-2) managed just six kills as a team in the loss.

Against Berea (3-7), the RedStorm survived a season-high 13 reception errors and came from behind in all three of their winning sets during the see-saw affair.

Gilkey had a team-high 13 kills, while Roell had 32 assists, 12 digs and three block assists.

Freshman Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH) had a team-high 16 digs and fellow frosh Malorie Colwell (London, OH) added 14 of her own, while sophomore Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had a .462 attack percentage with seven kills and one error in 13 swings to go along with two service aces and four block assists.

Trame and Colwell also had two aces each in the winning effort, while Pursifull added two solo blocks and two block assists.

Rio Grande will return to action next Friday when it travels to Grayson, Ky. to face Kentucky Christian University.

First serve is slated for 5:30 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

