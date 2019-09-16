Local CC teams compete at Belpre, SEHS

Five different area schools were involved in a pair of cross country meets on Saturday.

Gallia Academy, Eastern, South Gallia and Meigs were at the Belpre Invitational, while River Valley participated at the Aaron Reed Invitational at Southeastern High School.

Here’s how each of those programs fared at those respective events.

Belpre Invitational

A combined total of 29 teams and 305 individuals — including four programs from the Ohio Valley Publishing area — took part in the Belpre Invitational on Saturday.

There were 14 teams and 132 competitors in the girls race, with Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy coming away with top individual honors with a time of 19:44.2.

Woodrow Wilson won the girls team title with 73 points. The Eastern girls placed seventh with 192 points, while the Blue Angels were 12th with 280 points. South Gallia did not have enough runners for a team score and Meigs did not have an entrant in the field.

The Lady Eagles were led by Erica Durst with a fourth place time of 20:46.4, followed by Ashton Guthrie (23:19.6) and Whitney Durst (24:21.8) with respective finishes of 40th and 52nd.

Alysa Howard (24:38.1) and Lexa Hayes (24:53.5) completed the EHS team score with placements of 54th and 57th.

Krystal Davison followed Watts for GAHS with a 61st place time of 25:00.6. Brooke Hamilton (27:14.5) and Eliza Davies (27:21.6) were next with respective finishes of 84th and 88th, while Kristen Jamora (27:27.0) completed the team tally by placing 88th overall.

Taylor Facemire (28:44.1) and Calista Barnes (31:33.0) were also 103rd and 117th, respectively, for the Blue Angels.

Alina Malyshevska paced the Lady Rebels with a 82nd place mark of 26:53.9. Gulnara Chepiyeva (32:37.7) and Lusine Avetisyan (36:09.1) also finished 120th and 132nd overall.

There were 15 teams and 173 competitors in the boys race, with Eli Fullerton of Belpre coming away with top individual honors with a time of 16:04.4.

Doddridge County won the boys team title with 83 points. The Gallia Academy boys boys placed 15th with 386 points, while the Eagles, Rebels and Marauders did not have enough runners for a team score.

Todd Elliott paced GAHS with a 30th place time of 18:25.0, followed by Ethan Lawler (21:29.7) and Grant Smith (21:42.3) with respective finishes of 109th and 115th.

Garytt Schwall (22:29.1) and Ethan Saunders (22:45.3) completed the team tally by placing 130th and 135th. Trinton Eggers (23:21.0) and Gabe Russell (24:04.0) were also 139th and 150th for the Blue and White.

Colton Reynolds paced EHS with a 13th place time of 17:36.1, followed by Brayden O’Brien with a 21st place mark of 18:02.3.

Garrett Frazee led SGHS with a 20th place effort of 17:55.7. Griffin Davis was also 141st with a mark of 23:32.4.

Jarod Koenig was 107th overall with a time of 21:21.0 as the lone Meigs participant.

Aaron Reed Invitational

The River Valley girls finished second and the boys placed seventh on Saturday at Southeastern High School.

There were 10 teams and 87 competitors in the girls race, with Abby Cochenour of Pike Eastern coming away with top individual honors with a time of 20:19.01.

Huntington Ross won the girls team title with 69 points. The Lady Raiders were 18 spots back with a final runner-up tally of 87 points.

Lauren Twyman paced RVHS with a fourth place effort of 21:41.00, followed by Savannah Reese (24:47.12) and Kate Nutter (26:15.59) with respective finishes of 16th and 26th.

Emma Lucas (26:15.90) and Ruth Rickett (26:24.13) completed the team scoring with finishes of 27th and 29th. Sydney Blouir (28:49.54) and Nakeisha Shriver (28:58.63) also placed 51st and 53rd for the Silver and Black.

There were 10 teams and 104 competitors in the boys race, with Cohen Frost of Leesburg Fairfield coming away with top individual honors with a time of 17:13.56.

Leesburg Fairfield won the boys team title with 40 points. The Raiders posted a seventh place total of 172 points.

Dylan Fulks led RVHS with a ninth place time of 18:22.40, followed by Cody Wooten (19:07.82) and Ryan Lollathin (22:58.79) with respective efforts of 15th and 59th.

Ryan Snyder (23:05.96) and Nathan Young (23:06.23) completed the team score by placing 60th and 61st. Kade Alderman was also 80th overall with a mark of 24:32.02.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Belpre Invitational and the Aaron Reed Invitational held on Saturday.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.