Maple Leafs nip Rio women in OT

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team edged closer to its first win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, head coach Tony Daniels’ squad suffered, arguably, their most heartbreaking setback of the 2019 campaign to date.

Kaitlyn Begley’s goal with 1:11 remaining in overtime lifted Goshen (Ind.) College to a 1-0 win over the RedStorm at Evan E. Davis Field.

The Maple Leafs improved to 4-2 with the victory.

Rio Grande slipped to 0-7 with its fourth shutout loss of the year.

The two teams combined for 31 overall shots – 16 by Goshen and 15 by the RedStorm – but only 11 of those shots (seven by the Maple Leafs and four by Rio) were on frame.

The game appeared headed toward a second extra session until its dramatic conclusion.

A corner kick by Goshen’s Megan Bower was initially stopped by Rio freshman goal keeper Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH), but when the ball slipped from Brown’s grasp and fell to the ground, Begley tapped the loose ball into the net for the golden goal.

Katie Bear went the distance in goal for the Maple Leafs and recorded four saves.

Brown stopped six shots in a route-going performance for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday night when it travels to Campbellsville University.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

