Rio’s Gioffre claims 3rd straight tourney title

TIFFIN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Rafaela Gioffre captured her third straight medalist honor to lead the RedStorm women’s golf team in the Heidelberg University Fall Invitational, which wrapped up its two-day run on Sunday at the Mohawk Golf and Country Club.

Gioffre, a native of Huron, Ohio entered the final round in a three-way tie for fifth place after carding a 12-over par round of 84 on Saturday, but rebounded to shoot a 7-over 79 on Sunday and post a three-stroke win over three other golfers – Allegheny’s Camille O’Halloran, Manchester’s Kaitlyn Cook and Cleary’s Autumn Blaney.

As a team, Rio Grande finished ninth in the 12-team field with a 36-hole total of 150-over par 726.

The RedStorm finished 35 shots behind both College of Wooster and Mount St. Joseph, who tied for the top spot at 115-over par 691.

Mount St. Joseph claimed the team crown with a two-shot win on the playoff hole.

Also representing Rio Grande was sophomore Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who tied for 26th place with 37-over par 181; sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who tied for 37th place at 42-over 186; sophomore Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH), who tied for 49th place at 52-over par 196; and sophomore Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH), who placed 71st in the 80-player field with a 77-over 221.

Rio Grande returns to action Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the River States Conference Fall Tournament in Florence, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

