Headed home to Huntington

For the first time since 2014, the Battle For The Bell is headed to the Mountaineer State after Marshall held on for a 33-31 victory over Ohio on Saturday night in a non-conference matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd (2-1) built a 27-17 halftime lead, but the Bobcats (1-2) rallied with 14 consecutive points to secure their only lead of the night with 11:14 left in regulation. MU, however, tacked on the eventual game-winner with 7:45 remaining and held on to claim the 2-point triumph. Both teams combine to produce 949 yards of total offense. Ohio still leads the all-time series by a 33-21 overall margin. Complete details from the Ohio-Marshall contest will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

