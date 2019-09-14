Blue Angels roll past Rock Hill

CENTENARY, Ohio — Turning 50 and 70 all in one night.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won its 50th straight Ohio Valley Conference match — as well as its 70th consecutive OVC game — as the Blue Angels breezed past OVC guest Rock Hill on Thursday night in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (9-1, 7-0 OVC) — who’ve now faced every league team once this fall — didn’t allow a service point in the opening game, winning 25-5.

GAHS won 88 percent of its serves in the second game and went up 2-0 in the match with another 25-5 win.

Gallia Academy had another perfect side-out percentage in the finale, cruising to the sweep with a 25-4 victory.

In the match the Blue and White had a 94.5 serve percentage and an 87.5 side-out percentage, while Rock Hill had a 93.8 serve percentage and a 16.4 side-out percentage.

Leading the GAHS service attack, Maddie Wright had six aces. Maddy Petro, Alex Barnes and Bailey Barnette finished with five aces apiece, while MaKenna Caldwell and Peri Martin each had two aces.

At the net, Petro paced Gallia Academy with a dozen kills. Wright finished with seven kills and four blocks in the win, Barnette added five kills, while Barnes and Callie Wilson had three kills each. Caldwell claimed two kills in the win, Abby Hammons had two blocks, while Martin ended with one kill, one block and a match-best 29 assists.

Barnes led the Blue Angel defense with six of the team’s 25 digs.

These teams will face each other again on Oct. 10 in Pedro.

After visiting Chillicothe on Saturday, GAHS will be back at home against Jackson on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.