Rio women fall at Mount Vernon Nazarene

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Alexa Skal scored a pair of second half goals and host Mount Vernon Nazarene University pulled away after halftime for a 4-0 win over the University of Rio Grande, Wednesday night, in non-conference women’s soccer action at Mount Vernon High School.

The Cougars improved to 4-2-1 with the victory, improving to 10-1 in the all-time series with Rio Grande.

The RedStorm dropped to 0-6 with the loss.

MVNU scored what proved to be the only goal it would need late in the opening stanza when Kenzie Thorne found the back of the net off of a touch by Adison Preston with 10:22 left before the intermission.

Skal netted her first score with an unassisted marker just over 9-1/2 minutes into the second period and added a second goal with an assist by Sarah Townsend a little more than seven minutes later to push the Cougars’ lead to 3-0.

Kayli Vipperman added an unassisted goal with 2:19 left to play to set the final score.

MVNU finished with a 25-5 edge in overall shots, including 17-3 in the second half. The Cougars also had an 11-1 advantage in shots on frame.

Anna Chrysler had one save in goal for the Cougars.

Freshman Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) went the distance in net for the RedStorm and recorded seven saves.

Rio Grande will return to action on Saturday when it hosts Goshen (Ind.) College in a 3 p.m. kickoff at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

