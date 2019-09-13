Belpre wins at Oxbow

BELPRE, Ohio — The Golden Eagles helped their own cause … and the Tornadoes provided some breathing room too.

Host Belpre tripled its lead in the season standings with a 7-stroke victory over the field on Thursday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match held at Oxbow Golf Course in Washington County.

The Golden Eagles produced only one of the top four individual rounds at the 5-team event, but the Orange and Black did record four of the top nine scores overall — helping them to a winning tally of 170.

Southern was the next group in with a runner-up effort of 177, which was one shot better than Waterford (178). The Wildcats entered Thursday’s match just one win behind BHS in the season standings.

Federal Hocking was fourth overall with a 187, while South Gallia had just one competitor and did not have a final team tally.

Brooks Suprano of Waterford claimed medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 37, while Landen Hill of SHS was the overall runner-up with a 39. Those two efforts were the only sub-40 rounds on the day.

David Shaver followed Hill with a 40 and Joey Weaver added a 43 for the Tornadoes, while Jacob Milliron completed the team score with a 46. Tanner Lisle and Grant Smith also fired respective efforts of 49 and 61 for the Purple and Gold.

Noah Spurlock carded a 64 as the lone participant for the Rebels.

Jacob Ferrier led Belpre with a 40, with Eric Dotson and Connor Copeland posting identical rounds of 43. Matt Deems completed the BHS tally with a 44.

Ryan Hendershot followed Suprano with a 46, while Braxton Leister and Will Huck completed the Wildcat score with respective efforts of 47 and 48.

Mason Jackson paced the Lancers with a 41 and Collin Jarvis followed with a 44. Brandon Bond and Wes Carpenter chipped in respective rounds of 49 and 53 to complete the FHHS team tally.

