Irish roll past Point Pleasant, 6-0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No luck needed for these Irish.

Host Charleston Catholic scored three goals in each half while handing the Point Pleasant boys soccer team its second consecutive loss on Thursday night during a 6-0 non-conference decision at Schoenbaum Field.

The Black Knights (3-2-3) were simply overmatched as the Irish (6-0) outshot the guests by a sizable 20-3 overall margin. CCHS — the second-ranked team in Class AA-A — also had four different players score goals over the course of the match.

Will Swan gave the Green and White a quick 2-0 lead after consecutive goals in the 10th and 17th minutes, then David Kershner added a goal in the 25th minute for a 3-0 intermission advantage.

Zion Suddeth increased the lead to four with a goal in the 50th minute, then Liam McGinley made it a 5-0 contest with a goal in the 60th minute. Suddeth added the final goal in the 75th minute.

Charleston Catholic claimed an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks and both squads were called for three fouls apiece. Adam Patnoe made three saves in net for CCHS to secure the shutout.

“We were just outmatched tonight. Catholic has a very good side and they are definitely the best team we’ve seen this year,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said afterwards. “The good thing is that we learned a lot about who we are and what we need to do better to be more successful. I’m not happy with the result, but hopefully this will help us understand what we need to do better and we can start to improve on the season.”

The Black Knights — who have now been held scoreless in their last three contests — return to action Tuesday when they travel to the Kennedy YMCA fields to face Huntington Saint Joseph at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.