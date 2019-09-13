Lady Tornadoes topple Wahama

MASON, W.Va. — One found it pretty smooth. The other found it pretty rough.

The Southern volleyball team never trailed by more than five points over the course of the evening and rolled to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 victory over host Wahama on Thursday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The visiting Tornadoes (5-5, 3-2 TVC Hocking) snapped a two-match losing skid in rather impressive fashion after leading all of Game 1 and never trailing by more than two points in Game 2.

The Lady Falcons (0-5, 0-5) stormed out to lead of 4-1 and 7-2 in Game 3, but the Purple and Gold countered with 12 of the next 16 points while securing a 14-11 advantage.

WHS managed to close the deficit down to 18-17, but the guests reeled off seven of the final eight points to wrap up the 3-0 match outcome.

SHS stormed out to a quick 5-0 edge in the opener and were up 16-7 before the Red and White rallied with five consecutive points to close back to within 16-12. The hosts managed to pull to within 17-14 before the Lady Tornadoes rallied with eight of the final 10 points en route to a 9-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

Wahama took its first lead of the night at 5-4 and ended up with an 8-6 lead before Southern reeled off five straight points for a permanent lead of 11-8. The hosts were never closer than two points as the guests scored 14 of the final 20 points for a 10-point win and a 2-0 match advantage.

Sydney Adams and Phoenix Cleland led Southern with 11 service points apiece, followed by Cassidy Roderus and Jordan Hardwick with six points each.

Kassie Barton was next with five points, while Kayla Evans and Baylee Wolfe respectively added four and two points. Abby Rizer also produced a single with the final serve of the match.

Adams and Hardwick each recorded four service aces, with Wolfe and Evans also posting two aces and one ace.

Hardwick led the SHS net attack with seven kills, followed by Wolfe with six kills and one block. Roderus added two kills and Cleland also recorded a kill for the victors.

Harley Roush paced the Wahama service attack with 10 points, followed by Emma Young with four points and Emma Gibbs with three points. Bailee Bumgarner and Gracie VanMeter also had a point each in the setback.

Southern returns to action Monday when it hosts Meigs in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

Wahama will travel to Waterford on Monday for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

