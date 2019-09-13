Lady Eagles sweep Waterford

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — And then there were none.

The Eastern volleyball team handed defending Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion Waterford its first league loss of the season in straight games on Thursday at ‘The Nest’, leaving no team with an unbeaten TVC Hocking record.

Eastern (6-4, 4-1 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire in the opening game of the evening, stretching the advantage to as many as 13 points, at 22-9, before settling for the 25-19 victory.

Waterford (4-6, 4-1) had its first lead of the night with a 5-1 spurt to start the second game, but the Lady Eagles scored eight of the next nine points and never trailed again. EHS moved ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-17 win in the second.

Eastern led initially in the third, stretching the advantage to as many as five points, at 11-6. The Lady Wildcats clawed back to take a lead at 16-15, but the hosts claimed the next two markers and didn’t trail again. WHS tied it up at 17 and 22, but couldn’t avoid the sweep, eventually falling by a 25-23 tally.

Olivia Barber led the Lady Eagle service attack with 16 points, including six aces. Brielle Newland and Jenna Chadwell had eight points apiece, with two aces by Newland and one by Chadwell, while Kylie Gheen finished with six points and an ace. Sydney Sanders contributed five points and an ace to the winning cause, while Haley Burton chipped in with four markers.

Barber also paced EHS at the net with six kills and a block. Chadwell earned four kills and a block in the win, Gheen added three kills and three blocks, while Layna Catlett had one kill and one block. Newland claimed one kill for the hosts, Tessa Rockhold came up with a block, while Sanders led the team’s defense with 10 of the 27 digs.

Kaylea Harmon led Waterford with 10 service points, including two aces. Cara Taylor ended with seven points, Olivia McCutcheon added six, while Marissa Neader and Alayna Jones had four points apiece, with Neader earning a a pair of aces.

Taylor — who led the Waterford defense with nine of the team’s 46 digs — finished with four kills, a block and 13 assists at the net. Riley Schweikert and Lily Roberts also had four kills apiece, with Schweikert picking up a pair of blocks. Harmon had three kills and four blocks in the setback, Mackenzie Suprano added three kills, while Maggie Huffman finished with one kill and one block.

Eastern will look for a similar result when these teams meet in Washington County on Sept. 30.

Next for the Lady Eagles, a trip to Federal Hocking on Monday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

