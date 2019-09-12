Waterford wins at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — Close, but still not close enough.

The Southern golf team almost pulled off an upset, but visiting Waterford still got the best of a 5-team field on Wednesday night with a 2-stroke victory during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

The Wildcats — who trailed Belpre by a single loss in the seasonal standings entering Wednesday’s match — posted three of the top four individual scores and ultimately held on with a winning tally of 184.

The host Tornadoes were second with a 186, with Eastern (207) and Trimble (236) rounding out the three and four spots. South Gallia had only one competitor and, therefore, did not have a team score.

Landen Hill of SHS and Brooks Suprano of Waterford shared medalist honors with identical rounds of 7-over par 42.

The Wildcats also received matching efforts of 44 from Gavin Brooker and Ryan Hendershot, with Braxton Leister also firing a 54.

Tanner Lisle followed Hill with a 46 and David Shaver posted a 48, while Joey Weaver fired a 50 to complete the team score. Jacob Milliron and Grant Smith also fired respective rounds of 52 and 55 for the Purple and Gold.

Ethan Short paced the Eagles with a 47m with Colton McDaniel and Jacob Spencer following with identical efforts of 52. Brogan Holter completed the EHS team score with a 56, while Nick Durst and Trevor Morrissey also added respective rounds of 57 and 65.

Noah Spurlock posted South Gallia’s lone score with a 59.

Gage Schoonover led Trimble with a 56, followed by Zach North and Blaceton Moore with respective rounds of 57 and 59. Matt Reed completed the Tomcat team score with a 64.

Southern senior Landen Hill hits a chip shot on the seventh hole during Wednesday’s TVC Hocking golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_SHS-Hill.jpg Southern senior Landen Hill hits a chip shot on the seventh hole during Wednesday’s TVC Hocking golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

