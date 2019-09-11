Rio Grande Sports Briefs

RSC honors RedStorm’s Gioffre

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Rafaella Gioffre won her second tournament in a row to claim River States Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for Sept. 2-8.

Gioffree, from Huron, Ohio, won medalist at the Kentucky Christian Fall Invitational with rounds of 75 and 74. She shot 5-over 149 for 36 holes for first place of 38 golfers. That led Rio Grande to third place as a team.

She also won the week before at the IU East Fall Classic for the first two medalist honors in team history.

Rio Grande will be at the Heidelberg Invitational Sept. 14-15.

Rio Grande’s Dearle earns Player of the Week for 2nd straight time

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Goalkeeper Richard Dearle claimed River States Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second week in a row with his performance Sept. 2-8 for No. 5-ranked University of Rio Grande (Ohio).

The native of Castle Donington, England, came up big with four saves in a 2-1 win over Northwestern Ohio. The victory kept the RedStorm undefeated on the year at 5-0.

Although his shutout streak of over 400 minutes was ended, he later made a save on a PK to preserve the win.

Rio Grande (5-0) will host Indiana Wesleyan on Sept. 14.

Rio’s Hemsley recognized by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Katie Hemsley posted a pair of matches with more than 20 digs to earn River States Conference Volleyball Defender of the Week for Sept. 2-8.

Hemsley, from Jackson, Ohio, collected a team-high 54 digs in a 3-0 week for the RedStorm. Her reception percentage was 100, and she served at a .982 clip. Hemsley also added six service aces on the week.

She had 25 digs and five assists in a 3-1 win over Kentucky Christian and then 20 digs in a sweep of Cincinnati-Clermont. Hemsley finished up the week with nine digs and five aces versus PSU-DuBois.

Rio Grande (4-3) will visit the Salem International tri-match on Sept. 10 and will also see Alderson-Broaddus there.