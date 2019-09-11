Rio’s Sheets sets new school records in ALC Fall Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Logan Sheets set a pair of school records en route to leading the University of Rio Grande men’s gof team to a runner-up finish in the Alice Lloyd College Fall Invitational following Tuesday’s final round at the Stonecrest Golf Course.
Sheets, a senior from Bidwell, Ohio, fired a 6-under par round of 66 – a new single-round school-record low score – to jump from a tie for 10th into a three-way tie for first place with University of Pikeville duo Blake Moody and Trey Isenberg.
Sheets’ 36-hole total of 3-under par 141 also established a new school record.
Sheets finished runner-up to Isenberg in a playoff for medalist honors, with Moody taking third place.
As a team, Rio Grande shot a 2-over par 290 on Tuesday, yet lost two strokes to Pikeville, which had each of top three players finish under par.
The RedStorm finished 17-over par as a team, 10 shots behind UPike in the seven-team event. The University of Virginia at Wise was a distant third, finishing 21 shots behind Rio.
In addition to Sheets, Rio Grande had two other players finish in the Top 10.
Junior Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH) carded an even-par 72 each day and finished in a tie for sixth place at 144, while sophomore Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH) tied for 10th place with a 5-over par 73-76-149.
Also representing the RedStorm were sophomore Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who finished in a tie for 23rd at 83-76-159 and freshman Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who tied for 30th at 86-77-163.
Rio Grande will return to action Sept. 28-29 at the Heidelberg Fall Classic in Tiffin, Ohio.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.