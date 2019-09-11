Rio’s Sheets sets new school records in ALC Fall Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Logan Sheets set a pair of school records en route to leading the University of Rio Grande men’s gof team to a runner-up finish in the Alice Lloyd College Fall Invitational following Tuesday’s final round at the Stonecrest Golf Course.​

Sheets, a senior from Bidwell, Ohio, fired a 6-under par round of 66 – a new single-round school-record low score – to jump from a tie for 10th into a three-way tie for first place with University of Pikeville duo Blake Moody and Trey Isenberg.​

Sheets’ 36-hole total of 3-under par 141 also established a new school record.​

Sheets finished runner-up to Isenberg in a playoff for medalist honors, with Moody taking third place.​

As a team, Rio Grande shot a 2-over par 290 on Tuesday, yet lost two strokes to Pikeville, which had each of top three players finish under par.​

The RedStorm finished 17-over par as a team, 10 shots behind UPike in the seven-team event. The University of Virginia at Wise was a distant third, finishing 21 shots behind Rio.​

In addition to Sheets, Rio Grande had two other players finish in the Top 10.​

Junior Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH) carded an even-par 72 each day and finished in a tie for sixth place at 144, while sophomore Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH) tied for 10th place with a 5-over par 73-76-149.​

Also representing the RedStorm were sophomore Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who finished in a tie for 23rd at 83-76-159 and freshman Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who tied for 30th at 86-77-163.​

Rio Grande will return to action Sept. 28-29 at the Heidelberg Fall Classic in Tiffin, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.