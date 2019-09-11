RedStorm’s Roell hits milestone mark in pair of wins

SALEM, W.Va. — Macy Roell hit a milestone assist mark and the University of Rio Grande extended its winning streak to five straight as the RedStorm posted straight sets victories over Salem International (WV) University and Alderson Broaddus (WV) University in a Tuesday afternoon triangular match at T. Edward Davis Gymnasium.​

Rio Grande, which improved to 6-3 with the non-conference wins, upended the host Tigers by scores of 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 in the opener before dispatching the Battlers 28-26, 25-21, 25-23.​

Roell, a junior from Farmersville, Ohio, surpassed the 1,000-assist mark for her career during the second set of the win over Salem International. She entered the day 19 assists shy of the milestone mark.​

Roell finished with a team-high 33 assists, two service aces and three solo blocks, as well as two block assists.​

Freshman Malorie Colwell (London, OH) paced a balanced attack along the net with nine kills, while senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) and freshman Katie Trame (Toledo, OH) had 21 and 10 digs, respectively.​

Junior Baylee Pursifull (New Carlisle, OH) added two solo blocks and two block assists in the winning effort, while junior Ryanne Stoffel (Englewood, OH) also had two service aces.​

Against Alderson Broaddus, Rio tallied a solid .246 attack percentage – 44 kills, 15 errors and 118 attempts – behind 14 kills from Colwell and 12 kills from junior Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH). Colwell also had 16 digs in the win.​

Roell had 38 assists, while Hemsley added 25 digs, Stoffel had three aces and Pursifull collected two more solo blocks and two block assists.​

The RedStorm returns to action Saturday morning when they host Appalachian Bible College and Berea College in a tri-match.​

Rio will face ABC in the 10 a.m. opener and will play Berea in the 2 p.m. finale.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.