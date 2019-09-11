Lady Spartans stymie Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Not the night the hosts envisioned.

The Meigs volleyball team never led in any of the three games on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the Lady Marauders being swept by Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander.

The Lady Marauders (2-7) had their best set of the night in the first, but fell by a 25-15 count after allowing the first five points, as well as the last five.

The Lady Spartans longest run of the second was just five points, but the guests moved ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-14 win. Alexander saved its best for last, sealing the sweep with a 25-8 victory.

Baylee Tracy led the Lady Marauders with four service points. Maci Hood and Kylee Mitch were next with three points each, followed by Bre Zirkle and Hannah Durst with a point apiece.

These teams are slated to meet again on Sept. 26 in Athens County.

Next for Meigs, a trip to Vinton County on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

