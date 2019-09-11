Spartans win at Franklin Valley

JACKSON, Ohio — Up two with one to go.

Alexander is one round away from securing the 2019 championship after posting a 10-stroke victory over the field on Tuesday night during the sixth-of-seven Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match held at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Spartans (34-2) own a two-win advantage in the season standings headed into the final league matchup on Monday at Athens. Alexander — winners of four of the six matches thus far — posted a final winning tally of 174.

Athens (32-4) still sits in the runner-up spot after a second place finish on Tuesday night with a 184, followed by Meigs (22-14) and Wellston (20-16) with respective team efforts of 189 and 210.

Vinton County (12-24) was fifth on the day with a 222 and River Valley (6-30) was sixth with a 248. Nelsonville-York (0-36) ended up last after not any competitors at the event.

Whit Byrd of Alexander won medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 38. Ben Pratt of Athens was the overall runner-up with a 43.

Bobby Musser and Austin Mahr both paced the Marauders with identical rounds of 44, with Gus Kennedy and Cole Arnott completing the team tally with respective efforts of 50 and 51.

Dawson Justice and Zack King also posted matching rounds of 52 for the Maroon and Gold.

Dalton Mershon paced the Raiders with a 58 and Blaine Cline was next with a 62. Jordan Lambert and Joel Horner completed the team score with matching rounds of 64.

Alex Euton and Scott Yost also fired respective rounds of 67 and 74 for the Silver and Black.

Timothy Stanley led Wellston with a 44, while Brock Hamon paced the host Vikings with a 52.

Athens is the only team that can catch the Spartans in the league standings headed into the final round. The Bulldogs need to finish two spots ahead of Alexander to claim a share of the championship, which means they need another league program to also beat the Spartans next week at Athens Country Club.

Meigs senior Gus Kennedy hits a putt during an August 27 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_MHS-Kennedy.jpg Meigs senior Gus Kennedy hits a putt during an August 27 match at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

